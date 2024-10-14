Best Destiny 2 Bygones god rolls to chase

The Destiny 2 Bygones Pulse Rifle is back in Revenant with fresh perks, and you can get it by playing Gambit or focusing Gambit Engrams with Drifter. It’s a very easy-to-use and versatile Pulse Rifle, with solid stats, a great range of perks, and lots of possible combinations, many of which are extremely useful for bolstering the weapon’s stats for the Crucible. However, it’s also one of the few weapons in Destiny 2 that can get Firefly, which is an excellent PVE perk and well worth chasing. Here are the Destiny 2 Bygones god rolls I recommend pursuing if you’re after a solid Pulse Rifle.

Bygones PVE god rolls in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

The overall power of Bygones means it’s an effective, medium-range, kinetic weapon for any loadout, but with Firefly being the standout PVE perk, this god roll is going to almost entirely revolve around that perk:

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Demolitionist

Perk 2: Firefly

Masterwork: Stability or Handling

Mod: Choose Backup Mag, Synergy, or either of the Ammo Finder Enhancement mods

With Firefly, every precision kill you get using Bygones causes the enemy to explode with Solar damage, helping you clear out groups of weaker enemies with ease. Since you can get bursts of kills in this way, Demolitionist is a natural pairing, letting you recharge your grenade very quickly. Overall, I think this roll will work nicely in a Solar or Prismatic build, paired with a good close-range special weapon, such as the Destiny 2 Aberrant Action rocket sidearm or even a Shotgun or Fusion Rifle.

(Image credit: Bungie)

With 12 perks in both trait columns, Bygones has many possible perk combinations that are effective in PVP. That makes getting your ideal roll difficult, but it means getting something at least quite good won’t be that hard. Here are the perks I recommend you look for on your own Bygones:

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds

Perk 1: Under Pressure

Perk 2: Closing Time

Masterwork: Stability or Range

Mod: Choose Ballistics or Anti-Flinch

I’ve picked Under Pressure and Closing Time as it’s a combination that offers nice benefits in any gunfight, but you might also want to consider To The Pain and Eye Of The Storm or Outlaw and Desperado as other synergistic perk combinations. Additionally, perks like Keep Away, Zen Moment, Rangefinder, Perpetual Motion, Kill Clip, and Headseeker are great picks for the Crucible, so it’s quite hard to go wrong here.



