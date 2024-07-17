Best Destiny 2 Aberrant Action god roll to chase

The Destiny 2 Aberrant Action Sidearm is a spicy, new weapon for Echoes Act 2, with one particularly hot god roll up for grabs. As the first Solar-damage Rocket Frame Sidearm, Aberrant Action gets access to a couple of really useful perks that synergise well with Solar and Prismatic Subclasses, so it's worth chasing this weapon down in any of the Echoes activities in Destiny 2. To help you know what to look for, I've explained the Aberrant Action god roll and how to get the weapon below.

Aberrant Action god roll in Destiny 2

With a few options for supporting perks to boost Abberant Action's stats, there's really only one golden combination of perks to pursue. Here's the Aberrant Action god roll that I recommend:

Barrel: Smart Drift Control or Quick Launch

or Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Heal Clip

Perk 2: Incandescent

Masterwork: Velocity or Blast Radius

or Mod: Choose Backup Mag

The stars of the show here are Heal Clip and Incandescent. Heal Clip grants Cure x2 to you and Cure x1 to nearby when you reload after a kill, which is a nice bonus to help you survive in frantic PvE situations. Incandescent is a just an all-round great perk, applying good amounts of scorch and damage-over-time to enemies, which really ups the potency of this rocket-powered pistol. Be sure to use it in any Solar builds or even Prismatic builds where you can benefit from these Solar keywords.

How to get Abberant Action in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

Abberant Action is one of the Episode Echoes weapons, which means you can get it from any Echoes weapon reward source in Destiny 2. That includes:

Reward chests at the end of Breach Executable and Echoes Battlegrounds

Rewards from depositing Radiolite samples either in the HELM or at the end of activities

Captain's Log weekly vendor challenge from Failsafe in the HELM

Failsafe's Echo Engram Focusing - you need to complete the Specimen ID: NES004 quest to unlock the Act 2 Engram Focusing upgrade!

These also have a chance to give you an Aberrant Action with Deepsight Resonance which you can extract to gain pattern progress, eventually letting you craft an Aberrant Action with the perfect roll above.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.