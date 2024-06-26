Where is the Destiny 2 NES003 quest?

If you're wondering where the Destiny 2 NES003 quest is after completing week three of Echoes Act 1, it's annoyingly not available right now. Considering there's now a seasonal challenge for completing the Destiny 2 research quest for Specimen ID NES003, it's odd that you can't actually do it, leaving one last research bay and upgrade to get for Failsafe. Based on the information we have, here's what we know about NES003 and when the quest might become available to complete in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Specimen ID NES003 quest explained

The Destiny 2 NES003 quest to find and study the final Vex specimen for Failsafe isn't in the game just yet. This means that, unlike in weeks one and two of Echoes: Act 1, the story quest just ends, rather than you uncovering a new specimen quest to get a new research bay and upgrade, and this doesn't appear to be some kind of bug either. You'll also find that the 'Research and Development III' seasonal challenge can't be completed yet either.

So, when will the NES003 quest come to Destiny 2 Echoes? Since the Act 1 quest, 'A Rising Chorus', is now over, the story likely won't see any progress until Act 2 starts on July 16. It's possible that Specimen ID NES003 will be available before then after a Destiny 2 weekly reset, but it seems more likely that it'll be part of a bigger development in Act 2 now that we finally know the Vex are being led by a mysterious entity known as the Conductor.

Additionally, a few of the already unlockable Research and Fabrication upgrades for Failsafe add extra benefits to the Destiny 2 Enigma Protocol activity, but these aren't yet usable either. My guess is that Echoes Act 2 will see a greater focus on infiltrating the VexNet to learn more about the Conductor, allowing us to use these additional benefits and get the third and final specimen. Make sure you've completed the Destiny 2 Encoded Log quest to unlock Enigma Protocol!



