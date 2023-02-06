How to choose your Hogwarts Legacy house and wand, or import your choices

You can choose your Hogwarts Legacy house sorting and wand, or carry over any Harry Potter fan club or Pottermore choices by linking accounts. The latter is a simple(ish) process to visit Potter sites like Wizarding World and Warner Bros to join up any existing accounts you have with the game to carry over any houses or wands you've previously claimed.

You're not locked into anything though, so you can also also choose whatever you want when the time comes. Let's take a look at how the Hogwarts Legacy house sorting and choice work.

How to choose your Hogwarts Legacy house

I've you've already done any previous quizzes to pick a house or wand (or want to do that now) then you can follow these steps to import your information:

Login or sign up here to start: https://www.wizardingworld.com/legacyconnect Then login or sign up here: https://my.wizardingworld.com/login Next head here to link up your accounts: https://account.wbgames.com/connect/harry-potter-fc?code=63A7X8&entry=wizarding-world

You'll reach the actual Hogwarts Legacy sorting ceremony and pick your house about an hour or so into the game. Here you'll be able to answer some questions and either get given a house as a result of your answers, or see your previously made choice.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

However, you don't have to stick with what you're given - at this point you can just pick your Hogwarts Legacy House manually if you want.

As for getting you wand, you won't be able to do that until 2 or 3 of hours into the game when you get the mission to 'Meet Natty near the entrance to Hogwarts' (you'll be using a borrowed on until this point). That will transition into a journey to Hogsmeade where you will then pick up school supplies, including your wand.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Again, here you can just pick whatever you want - you're not stuck with anything the game gives you.

So you can go with whatever you want here - take what the game gives you and play into the sorting fantasy, carry over any precious Harry Potter results you've had in the past, or just pick exactly what you want.