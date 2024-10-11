How to get the Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed Armor

During Revenant, the Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed armor sets will be available to buy with Bright Dust, meaning they’re essentially free. Over the coming weeks, pieces of the Misthios Hunter armor set inspired by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s vision of Greece, the Wolf-Kissed Titan armor set which looks to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the Eagle Warlock armor set modelled on Assassin’s Creed legend Altaïr’s classic white garb will be up for grabs in the Destiny 2 Eververse store for 1,200 Bright Dust each. That’s not cheap, but if you really want to dress like you’re in the Animus, here’s when each of the Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed armor pieces will be available to buy.

How to get all pieces of the Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed Armor for free

(Image credit: Bungie)

During Episode 2: Revenant, the Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed armor ornament sets will be sold in the Eververse store for Bright Dust, which means you don’t need to spend any real money on Silver to buy them. However, the armor sets will be sold piece by piece across multiple weeks, so you need to check in when the store’s stock changes after the Destiny 2 weekly reset. Thanks to GamingAnimal, here’s when each Assassin’s Creed armor piece will be available to buy in Destiny 2:

October 8-15: Gauntlets (Misthios Grips, Wolf-Kissed Gauntlets, and Eagle’s Gloves)

(Misthios Grips, Wolf-Kissed Gauntlets, and Eagle’s Gloves) October 15-22: Legs (Misthios Stides, Wolf-Kissed Greaves, and Eagle’s Boots)

(Misthios Stides, Wolf-Kissed Greaves, and Eagle’s Boots) October 22-29: Class items (Misthios Cloak, Wolf-Kissed Mark, and Eagle’s Bond)

(Misthios Cloak, Wolf-Kissed Mark, and Eagle’s Bond) November 12-19: Chests (Misthios Vest, Wolf-Kissed Plate, and Eagle’s Robes)

(Misthios Vest, Wolf-Kissed Plate, and Eagle’s Robes) November 19-26: Helmets (Misthios Mask, Wolf-Kissed Helm, and Eagle’s Hood)

To unlock any piece of these Assassin’s Creed armor sets, log into Destiny 2 on whichever Class you want the armor for, open the Store menu, and you’ll see one armor ornament available to buy in the Bright Dust section of the Featured landing page. Once you’ve spent your Bright Dust, navigate to your character’s inventory, open the modifications tab, and follow the “unlock” button prompt while hovering over the ornament to unlock it, letting you apply it to your armor like any other ornament. If you want the armor for one of your other Destiny 2 Classes, you need to switch characters and repeat this process again.

Every individual armor ornament above costs 1,200 Bright Dust, so a full set for one Class will set you back 6,000 Bright Dust, while all three will cost you 18,000 Bright Dust – that is a lot and it’s unlikely you’ll be able to buy all three sets unless you’ve been playing Destiny 2 or saving your Bright Dust for a long time. If you want to stock up, Bright Dust can be collected by levelling up the current Season Pass and completing seasonal challenges, though it cannot be bought like Silver.

The previous Assassin’s Creed armor bundles that cost Silver have also been removed from the Eververse store, which means you can’t buy the armor ornament sets for real money anymore – spending Bright Dust is currently the only way to get these sets!



