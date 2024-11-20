How to get the Destiny 2 Doki Doki armor sets

The Destiny 2 Doki Doki armor ornament bundles are finally available for Bright Dust in the Eververse store now that Revenant Act 2 is here. The fact the three armor sets are available for Bright Dust means you can get your magical girl anime on in Destiny 2 for free. However, you obviously need to make sure you have enough Bright Dust as the bundles aren’t that cheap. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Doki Doki Destiny 2 ornament sets for free using Bright Dust.

How to unlock the Doki Doki armor in Destiny 2 for free

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Destiny 2 Doki Doki ornament sets for each Class are available to buy in the Eververse store on the Seasonal Offerings page for 6,000 Bright Dust each. Thankfully, you can earn Bright Dust in-game for free, mainly via the levelling up the current Season Pass and through completing Seasonal Challenges that offer Bright Dust rewards.

Otherwise, if you’ve got massive reserves of the sparkly stuff saved up, you should easily be able to afford one of the Doki Doki sets, but you’ll need to spend 18,000 Bright Dust if you want the ornaments for all three Destiny 2 Classes. If you can’t afford the ornament sets with Bright Dust, you can instead buy each Doki Doki bundle for 1,500 Silver each, though Silver is Destiny 2’s premium currency and therefore costs real money to buy, with no way to earn it in-game.

Each bundle contains the Doki Doki Destiny helmet, arms, chest, legs, and class item relevant to your chosen Class. Although, there’s no way to buy these armor ornaments individually, so you have to commit to buying the full set. Furthermore, it’s not clear when the Destiny 2 Doki Doki ornament sets will rotated out of the Eververse store, so I’d advise getting these before the end of Episode 2: Revenant, which will be in February 2025 – ideally, you should probably get them before Act III starts on January 7, 2025, in case a replacement set is introduced.



