When do you unlock mounts in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy mounts are one of the most majestic ways to traverse the maps, even if they do tend to be slower than just jumping on your Hogwarts Legacy broom. However, they also unlock much later than broom in-game, so if you're wondering when mounts unlock in Hogwarts Legacy you're in for a little wait.

How to get mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

To get mounts in Hogwarts Legacy you need to complete the mission called The High Keep. It's a main mission quest after the second trial - Charles Rookwood's Trial - and starts with meeting Natty near some old castle ruins.

Once you've rescued Highwing and another Hippogriff from the poachers and completed that quest you'll then be able to summon Highwing as a mount.

This will also be the point where any pre-order or Deluxe Edition mount bonuses unlock. Anyone who pre-ordered Hogwarts Legacy will get access to the onyx Hippogriff called Caligo, and then Deluxe Edition owners also get a Thestral called Sepulchria.

How to summon mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warners Bros. Interactive)

Once you've completed the High Keep mission and have access to Highwing, you can summon them using L1 / LB and then triangle / Y.

Then, when you're mounted, press X / A to take off, or you can also run along the ground while mounted. In the air, you can press R2 / RT to go faster, and then use the right analogue stick to adjust your height.

It's much harder to land on a mount than on the broom, so to land you need to push all the way down until your mount reaches the ground, and then press circle / B to actually get off.

How many Hogwarts Legacy mounts are there?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

There are currently four Hogwarts Legacy mounts available in-game. These are:

Highwing the white Hippogriff (unlocked by completing The High Keep mission)

Caligo the onxy Hippogriff (pre-order bonus)

Sepulchria the Thestral (Deluxe Edition bonus)

Lord of the Shore the Graphorn (unlocked by completing the quest San Bakar's Trial)

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling’s public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy (opens in new tab).