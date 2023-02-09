How to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy for the High Keep mission

If the High Keep mission is giving you trouble here's how to climb the battlements

How to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy
Climbing the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy for the High Wall mission is one of those annoying sections you can get completely held up on for no clear reason. I personally got incredibly stuck on it, because it felt like everything I was doing wasn't working. But, it should be easy and it is, eventually. 

The High Wall mission sees you meet Natty at Falbarton Castle to the east of Hogsmeade, and one of your first challenges in the quest is to go climbing the battlements. But, the second wall you have to climb is much higher than anything else in the game - and you can't use your broom. 

Instead, you'll need to utilize a box and a bit of Leviosa magic. So, when you're facing the seemingly insurmountable wall, turn to the left and you'll see a portcullis with a box behind it, and a spinner to the left. Use Depulso on the switch and the portcullis will slide open and then you can use Accio to grab the box. 

Climbing the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy

Take the box and position it underneath the problem wall. Use Wingardium Leviosa to raise it up and then climb on top of it. 

Now, for me, that didn't work immediately - so you can also stand on the box and then use Leviosa to raise it up with you on it. 

Climbing the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy

After that, the rest of the High Keep mission is relatively straightforward, and will actually get you access to Hogwarts Legacy mounts at the end too. 

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling’s public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy (opens in new tab).

