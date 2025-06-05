How to wall ride in Mario Kart World

The newest Mario Kart game doesn’t tell you everything you need to know straight away, particularly things like how to ride walls in Mario Kart World. In fact, some of its new mechanics can be hard to figure out at first with no traditional tutorials in sight. We’ve already gone over every Mario Kart World item available and how to grind rails in Mario Kart World. Here though, we’ll tell you how to successfully jump on and ride walls in certain circuits.

Despite all the new additions, Mario Kart World’s control scheme is identical to that of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe; the new moves work with the drift/boost buttons (R/ZR) we have worn out over the years. It’s all about the context in which you press them, positioning, and direction of movement. It must be noted, however, that wall-driving/riding is a bit trickier to pull off than rail-grinding due to the initial step, but these are our best tips to jump on walls and gain an extra boost:

1. Use the Feather item to launch yourself up in the air: The thing about wall-driving is that you need to gain altitude and land on them to start the process, so using the Feather item seems like the easiest way to do so. Of course, you have to randomly obtain it from the boxes, so this isn’t 100% ideal.

2. Use a ramp to boost yourself up: The jump-boosting mechanic hasn’t gone anywhere; you want to use every bump and ramp you come across to gain an extra boost. In some cases, these ramps are placed right before wall sections, which makes jumping on them easy-peasy. Another opportunity to watch out for.

3. Charge-jumping onto walls: You can also just do it yourself and get on walls with charged jumps, which you can achieve by holding down and then releasing (R/ZR) without steering left or right (you don’t want to drift). Once you see the kart has charged up, let go and it’ll jump. The correct timing and position will get you up on the nearest wall.

Press (R/ZR) again to perform some tricks or bounce off with directional inputs (you can even jump between walls this way). Last but not least, remember you’ll build up a speed boost as long as you’re riding the wall... which is why we wanted to explain this mechanic in the first place.