"The games industry is on fire" so this open-world game with witch "motorbroom" drifting has turned to Kickstarter for a 2026 launch: "Please don't get delayed again GTA 6"

Nobody can say the Kickstarter trailer for Crescent County, a "delivery adventure" about witches who drift brooms and kiss their homies on the mouth, isn't honest. Veteran art lead Anna Hollinrake of developer Electric Saint says "I've got a witch-tech delivery game to show you that I went indie with my friends to make. We just maybe went indie at an interesting time."

An on-screen blurb spikes the ball down: "The games industry is on fire."

The Kickstarter explainer adds a little more color, echoing financial struggles we've heard across the industry in the past few years. Former Dragon Age narrative lead David Gaider, who's Kickstarting a roguelike card game called Malys, recently told us he's faced the same hardships.

"Games funding is really, really tough right now," the campaign reads. "Even though we’ve got a lot of experience and pitched to a lot of publishers, new IPs and new teams globally are struggling to find publisher support and financial backing. We’ve spent two years and a lot of energy going down this route, and it’s been exhausting. We just want to get the game made."

Crescent County is fundamentally about building the ultimate "motorbroom" and using it to deliver packages during the day and win races at night. A motorbroom is exactly what it sounds like: a witchy, bristly hoverbike that could just mess up some dust. Upgrade your speed, hover ability, and offroad chops, and slap on stickers that let you rewind time or teleport to the side to dodge obstacles and fellow racers.

"Help the locals and get to know their struggles and endless drama (plus earning yourself a little bit of cash)," the Kickstarter adds. "Plan your day by picking your jobs and broom setup, and then zoom around getting things done!"

There's a splash of romance here, too, with a "healthy dose of kissing" in relationships that add more to your plate each day. Choose who to spend your time with from "multiple romances," where to take them, and flirt on your honest-to-goodness flip phone.

It's all very cute and vibrantly painterly, backed by a soundtrack of lo-fi and "crunchy alt-rock" that has a bit of a soft rock vibe in some tracks, at least in the Steam demo that I played for a bit.

The demo motorbroom controls immediately feel tight; you can drift like in Mario Kart, pull up on your stick for some air to clear gaps, and build pretty impressive speed on flat stretches. There's a nice sense of weight to your vehicle despite it, you know, floating. Add in some compelling characters, varied delivery objectives – there is also talk of herding sheep – and interesting progression systems, and I could see this being a good ol' vibe.

Crescent County is doing pretty well on Kickstarter with over half of its goal raised with 27 days to go. Electric Saint says it's shooting for a late 2026 launch, "just, please don't get delayed again GTA 6."

