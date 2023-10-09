Where to find all Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards

There are 10 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards to collect in and around Baghdad, and you can spend them on unlocking the Assassin's Creed Mirage secret armor and weapons. These Shards appear to be a collection of Isu artifacts that are carried around by wandering members of the Order of the Ancients in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They’re often quite easy to find by accident as you walk around and spot the icon on your compass, but the Baghdad map is pretty big, so not all the shards are as simple to find. I’ve laid out the locations for all 10 of the Mysterious Shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage below.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Mysterious Shard locations

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are 10 Mysterious Shards to collect, with each zone containing two each – that’s eight across the four main city zones and two in the surrounding desert wilderness area. To get each one, either stealthily pickpocket them off their Tha’abeen member owner or just assassinate them to add their Mysterious Shard to you collection. This will also contribute to the investigation case from Nehal called “The Calling”.



Here are some maps showing the general area of where I found each Mysterious Shard, though since all the shard holders wander around, they might not be in the same spots for you. Be sure to track them using your compass and map whenever possible – the Mysterious Shard icon should appear on your compass when you happen to get within 100m or so!

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Harbiyah Shard 1: Just outside Damascus Gate in the Quadrangle of the Persians area of Harbiyah. Harbiyah Shard 2: Near the Upper Harbor in the eastern Khuld area of Harbiyah. Abbasiyah Shard 1: Near the Four Markets location in the Suburb of Kahtabah area on the east side of Abbasiyah. Abbasiyah Shard 2: Next to the archway southwest of the Tax Collector’s Mansion in the Fief of Rayasanah area of Karhk. The archway itself is on the border between the fief area in Karhk and the Haylanah area of Abbasiyah. Karhk Shard 1: Near the west entrance of the Bazaar in the Tabik area of Karhk. Khark Shard 2: Near a scaffolding archway northeast of the Confiscation Warehouse and northwest of Sharqiyah Gate. The archway is on the border between the Sharqiyah and Tabik areas of Karhk. Round City Shard 1: In the Round City’s Administrative District, near the northernmost viewpoint and the Mazalim Courts. Round City Shard 2: Near the Kufa Gate on the southwestern border of the Round City. Follow the gate road northeast towards the main palace and you’ll the Tha’abeen member should be nearby. Wilderness Shard 1: In the western part of Anbar across the bridge. Anbar is northwest of Baghdad across the ‘Aqarquf Dunes.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

10. Wilderness Shard 2: Around the west side of the town of Jarjarayah, which is south-southeast of Baghdad on the bank of the river Tigris.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

With all the Mysterious Shards in Basim’s possession, you can take them to the hidden temple found below the Northern Oasis. There you’ll be able to grab the special armor, sword, and dagger to give Basim some unique powers, including disorienting lightning bolts and double damage at the expense of reduced maximum health.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.