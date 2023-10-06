The best skill in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will help you become a super assassin, with enhanced perceptive abilities, overpowered tools, and new attacks. While you will unlock most skills by playing through the main Assassin’s Creed Mirage story – and all of them by completing further Contract missions and such – there are some clear winners you should prioritise to empower Basim as early as possible. Here’s are all the best skills you should unlock in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage best skills

There are standout skills for Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that I highly recommend you unlock or work towards as soon as you can. Primarily, almost all the Trickster Skill tree options, which largely revolves around traps and tools at Basim’s disposal, are easily some of my favorite, but here’s a quick rundown of all the best Skills to unlock in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, in no particular order:

Extra Tool Capacity 1,2, and 3 – Each of these Skills gives you a new tool unlock for the Banu Musa brothers. Visit any Hidden One Bureau and speak to the relevant Musa bro to unlock another tool. Getting all six tools early on is a huge help as they’re all quite useful, although be aware that you won’t be able to unlock this Skill until you’ve progressed through a few main missions.

– Each of these Skills gives you a new tool unlock for the Banu Musa brothers. Visit any Hidden One Bureau and speak to the relevant Musa bro to unlock another tool. Getting all six tools early on is a huge help as they’re all quite useful, although be aware that you won’t be able to unlock this Skill until you’ve progressed through a few main missions. Knife Recovery – Allows you to recover Throwing Knives from dead targets. Throwing Knives are both powerful weapons and useful tools, so being able to retrieve them from dead enemies that have been hit with them means you’ll rarely run out, and means you’ll be spending fewer Dinhars on resupplying.

– Allows you to recover Throwing Knives from dead targets. Throwing Knives are both powerful weapons and useful tools, so being able to retrieve them from dead enemies that have been hit with them means you’ll rarely run out, and means you’ll be spending fewer Dinhars on resupplying. Pickpocket Master – Makes the quick time event for high-tier pouches much easier and auto-pickpockets for low-tier pouches. Pickpocketing is very useful for gathering Tokens and valuable trinkets, and this Skill makes it so much easier and more efficient.

– Makes the quick time event for high-tier pouches much easier and auto-pickpockets for low-tier pouches. Pickpocketing is very useful for gathering Tokens and valuable trinkets, and this Skill makes it so much easier and more efficient. Engineer – Allows you to apply a second Tier 1 upgrade for all six tools. The Tier 1 upgrades tend to be pretty basic, usually increasing effect radius, duration, or ammo capacity, but getting to pick two can really enhance certain tools.

– Allows you to apply a second Tier 1 upgrade for all six tools. The Tier 1 upgrades tend to be pretty basic, usually increasing effect radius, duration, or ammo capacity, but getting to pick two can really enhance certain tools. Chain Assassination – After you assassinate an enemy, assassinate a second nearby enemy, or throw a knife at them. This really helps with quickly eliminating groups of guards and is great for silencing enemies that happen to wander into view just as you kill their friend.

– After you assassinate an enemy, assassinate a second nearby enemy, or throw a knife at them. This really helps with quickly eliminating groups of guards and is great for silencing enemies that happen to wander into view just as you kill their friend. Pathfinder – Enkidu’s View reveals Keys and highlights opportunities like Chests with a glow. Secret entrances are also easier to discover. Considering this is the first perk in the Predator Skill tree, it’s a great one to get that provides a nice initial boost to Enkidu’s scouting abilities and should be your first or second Skill unlock.

How to get Skill Points in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t have any sort of formal XP-based levelling system, which leaves all progression tied to completing story missions. That means the main way to get Skill Points and unlock access to certain Skills is just through completing the main investigation and case missions. Early in the game, you’ll usually get a single Skill Point upon completing a mission, but later on you’ll start getting two or three at a time.

Over the course of the story, you’ll earn enough Skill Points to unlock most of the 23 Skills available to Basim, and you can definitely unlock all of the ones listed above. There are also a few optional Contract missions you can pick up that’ll offer you a Skill Point or two as a reward, as well as Tokens and resources, helping you to unlock those last few Skills.

It’s worth mentioning that you can also reset your Skills at any time and at no cost by holding X or Square on Xbox or PlayStation respectively in the Skills menu. This allows you to reallocate your Skill Points to unlock a different arrangement of benefits, if you feel like you’ve chosen the wrong ones.

