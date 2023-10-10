Knowing how to eavesdrop in Assassin's Creed Mirage is crucial as it appears a few times in various missions, and it requires a nearby hiding spot. There are several instances where you can reveal certain opportunities through eavesdropping or can progress an Assassin's Creed Mirage mission only through listening in on a conversation. Obviously if you don't know how to do it, you can get quite stuck, so get Basim perched on a bench and learn how to eavesdrop in Assassin's Creed Mirage with this guide.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Eavesdropping To eavesdrop in Assassin's Creed Mirage, all you need to do is use the nearest hiding spot to the conversation you're trying to eavesdrop on, then press in the right stick on your controller to lock onto and hear the conversation. Simply hiding around a corner out of sight won't cut it and make sure you stay hidden in your chosen spot for the duration of the conversation.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The hiding spot can be any interactable spot, just so long as it's within the audio waveform ring that sometimes appears around the people having the conversation. In some cases, it might be a hay bale or something, but I often found that benches were the most commonly available object for blending in. There's often only one hiding spot in proximity so the choice is usually quite obvious but be sure to use Eagle Vision to highlight any hiding spots in your vicinity if nothing is immediately obvious. Sometimes the people you're eavesdropping on speak carelessly and loudly so you might no need to be as close as you think.



