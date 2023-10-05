How long is Assassin’s Creed Mirage? This game’s classic Assassin’s Creed influence means it’s a shorter and simpler adventure through 9th Century Baghdad. With the bloat seen in previous RPG-like Assassin’s Creed titles largely stripped out, Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t take up too much of your time, with most players easily able to roll the credits within about 25 hours. Lots of things will affect how long it takes to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage, however, so I’ve laid out some estimated completion times below based on my own experience playing.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage length

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is quite short overall, offering a much more compact experience compared to the colossal scale of AC Odyssey and Valhalla. The Baghdad map is fairly large, and there are plenty of side activities and collectibles to get, but you can get through the story in less than 20 hours if you really try. Here’s how long I reckon it’ll take you to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage based on your playstyle.

Story missions only: 16-20 hours

16-20 hours Story + some side missions: 20-25 hours

20-25 hours 100% completionist: 30+ hours

With a fair amount of exploration, messing about, and looking for collectibles across Baghdad, I managed to roll the credits of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in about 24 hours. Obviously, if you’re only interested in the story and spend almost no time looking for Gear Chests or hunting down Enigmas and such, you should get through the game in 20 hours or fewer.



However, completionists will definitely be spending closer to 30 hours gathering up all those collectible items, completing Contracts, and more. Your difficulty options and approach to stealth might also affect how you play, as dying can set you back quite far during major assassination quests, so slow, steady, and stealthy can be quicker in the end!



