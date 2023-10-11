How to find the Assassin's Creed Mirage Left Behind Enigma loot

The Assassin's Creed Mirage Left Behind Enigma tasks you with finding an abandoned village from a pretty basic drawing to get a bit of loot. The Enigma drawing is a pretty unhelpful clue, but you can see that the depicted buildings must be near water and animals, such as an angry big cat. With Assassin's Creed Mirage featuring almost no animals in Baghdad itself, you've got to search the desert wilderness to uncover this Enigma and the talisman it leads to. Here's the solution for the Left Behind Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Left Behind Enigma location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Just in case you've not found the Left Behind Enigma clue in Assassin's Creed Mirage, I'll quickly explain where you can pick it up. Head to this building south of the Metal Factory in Harbiyah, which is also next to a very small canal. You can spot the Enigma scroll on the building's upper floor with Eagle Vision, but a barred door blocks the way. Head around to the other side of the building's upper floor and destroy the scaffolding. This'll reveal a window you can jump through to grab the Enigma inside.



Check the Left Behind clue in Basim's inventory to get an idea of where the loot is, although this clue is a very basic drawing of some buildings near water and an angry lion – not much to go on with that.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft)

It turns out, the pictured location is actually in the Abandoned Village west of Baghdad. Once you're there, head to the most southerly point of the village – a small cove with a wooden boat jetty – and you'll find the glowing Left Behind Enigma loot on the beach. Watch out for the angry leopard that will almost certainly try to kill you unless you sneak past it. The Enigma loot is a Horned Lion Talisman for Basim to wear, and that's it. It doesn't have any special bonuses and it's the only thing you get. Back to Baghdad, I guess!



