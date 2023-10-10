How to reach the Assassin's Creed Mirage Excavation Site and find the clues

You'll need to search the Assassin's Creed Mirage Excavation Site for any clues about the missing brother, but you've got to reach the site southwest of Baghdad first. After beginning your search for clues regarding Ahmad ibn Musa at the House of Wisdom, you'll get a map from an assistant called Hamid Al-Halim showing you the rough location of the guarded dig site in Assassin's Creed Mirage, then you'll need to search the area for any chests and clues. Here's everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed Mirage Excavation Site, including its location and where you can find the clues within.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Excavation Site location

The map that the assistant at the House of Wisdom provides, which you can read by opening the Excavation Site case and selecting the related clue, points to a rough location in the wilderness southwest of the Abbasiyah area of Baghdad. I've marked the proper location on the in-game map above, so use that to better guide you to the dig site.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Excavation Site chests and clues

Once you make it to the Excavation Site, you'll notice that it's heavily guarded, so you'll need to sneak around to find clues if you don't want a big fight to break out. As our Assassin's Creed Mirage tips say, this is a good opportunity to scout the whole site with Enkidu, marking guards and possible opportunities to follow up.

The chest you're looking for is particularly large and can be found in the southern part of the Excavation Site. Use Eagle Vision as you explore to spot the glowing gold shape of the chest, and you'll notice it's actually in a wall, although you just need to move the shelf to the left to get at the chest. Loot it and you'll pick up a letter revealing that the missing Musa brother might be at the Bimaristan back in Baghdad, closing the Excavation Site case and allowing you to continue with the investigation. Be sure to loot other chests to get various resources that'll help you upgrade Assassin's Creed Mirage outfits and weapons.

To make this objective easier, I recommend speaking to the mercenaries near the dig site entrance as they can be hired for one mercenary token to protect you – they'll rush to your aid if you're spotted by a guard, which should start a pretty big scrap, giving you a perfect opportunity to skulk about with Eagle Vision active to spot the chest you need.



