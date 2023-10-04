How to get more Merchant Tokens in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Time to start getting discounts and bribing people with Merchant Tokens in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage Merchant Tokens are just one of the game's currencies used to barter with shopkeepers and other NPCs. They're particularly handy for trading with shopkeepers like Dervis to bring down the prices of their wares, but they also become pretty important later on in the game's story where certain characters will ask for Merchant Tokens in exchange for useful information or crucial items, like door keys.

If you've been exploring Baghdad as much as possible in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you've probably got a hearty supply of these green Merchant Tokens, but, it's very easy to run out if you're being less thrifty.

How to get more Assassin's Creed Merchant Tokens

While you can get Merchant Tokens as rewards for some Assassin's Creed Mirage missions and contracts, the easiest way to get stocked up on them is by going around pickpocketing. You'll soon discover that among the treasures and the coin, your average Baghdad citizen also has a token or two in their purses.

If you use your Eagle Vision in any crowded space, you'll see that anyone with a snatchable coin purse hanging from their belt will be highlighted - or their coin purse will be specifically.

There are actually two levels of coin purse - gold and silver. Silver will just have a few coins inside, whereas the gold ones will always have a token of some kind alongside a treasure that you can sell. If you aim for these, you'll quickly top up your stock of Merchant Tokens in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Plus, if you unlock the Pickpocket Master skill, you can make thieving a lot easier for yourself and nab yourself more Merchant Tokens a lot quicker. It actually gives you a wider time window for you to correctly press the pickpocket button, which for the harder grabs is usually incredibly thin.

