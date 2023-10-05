10 Assassin’s Creed Mirage tips to help you become a Master Assassin

These Assassin’s Creed Mirage tips will help you get to grips with the new-old feel of the game, where stealth and parkour are more important than ever. Furthermore, Assassin’s Creed Mirage ditches a lot of the RPG elements and progression seen in previous games for simplified skill trees, new resources to spend, and tougher combat. There are a lot of sweeping changes compared to the previous games, and while those that have played the earlier titles might be more at home in Mirage, there’s still a lot to learn. Here are some tips to help you master the ways of the Hidden Ones in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

1. Always scout ahead with Enkidu

Your eagle companion Enkidu will be available to use as soon as you reach Baghdad proper and start your investigation. Make sure you always use Enkidu’s sight before you go into any sort of fortified or restricted area to mark patrolling enemies and reveal objectives and opportunities as you’ll be able to better plan your routes. You can also upgrade Enkidu’s spotting capabilities via the Predator skill tree, which will make marking enemies even easier.



However, in later missions, Enkidu can be blocked by marksmen soldiers. There’s usually only one in a given area and they’re typically high up, so taking them out should be a priority. Luckily, Basim can still mark enemies by looking at them while aiming with a tool, such as the Throwing Knife, though the aerial view Enkidu provides is extremely useful.

2. Stealth will help you avoid large and deadly fights

The emphasis on stealth is well and truly back in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and you should try to be as stealthy as possible when infiltrating any restricted areas as open combat is pretty deadly. Health Elixirs are rare, and Basim can be pretty fragile, so you’ll want every advantage you can get. All the tools can help you remain hidden and eliminate enemies with easy one-hit kill assassinations, for example.

Furthermore, since you can only lock onto and parry one enemy at a time, combat becomes much harder when you’re fighting more than one enemy at once. Two enemies are manageable, especially if they’re basic foot soldiers, but facing three enemies or more of varying types, you’d be better off running away or getting good at parrying.

3. When combat breaks out, parrying is key!

The combat system in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a little tricky to get to grips with, especially if you’re used to the RPG-style combat of recent titles. In short, Mirage’s system relies on you being defensive and reactive with parries and dodges rather than relentlessly slashing with your sword and dagger. Although, be aware that enemy attacks that can be parried glow bright yellow and typically have very little windup, meaning you’ve got to react quickly. Tougher enemies will also require multiple parries to fully break their guard, leaving them open for an assassination.

4. Always be ready to run from a fight

Don't be afraid to run from a fight in Assassin’s Creed Mirage if it gets too tricky. Certain tools can help you escape and staying alive, even if it means you must run and hide for a while, is usually preferrable to dying and having to restart from a checkpoint.

Try to climb over walls and other obstacles as you flee to slow your pursuers and, importantly, break line of sight. You can then dart into the nearest cart of hay, flower pile, bush, bench, or other hiding spot to regain anonymity after a while and adjust your approach. Getting chased can also break up the patrol routes of certain guards, allowing you to pick them off or avoid them more easily off when you go back to your mission.

5. Focus on the Trickster skill tree

Between the Phantom, Trickster, and Predator skill trees in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, I found the Trickster tree to be the best one by far. You can eventually unlock every skill for Basim, but I recommend focusing on the Trickster skill tree first. Doing so will help you unlock and improve all of Basim’s incredibly useful tools, which you’ll want as early as possible so you can really make the most of them during the game.

Knife Recovery, Pickpocket Mastery, and Engineer are some of the best skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but you can freely respec your skill points whenever you want if you find you’d rather have different skills unlocked.

6. Throwing Knives are highly versatile

Throwing Knives are the first tool Basim gets access to in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and I think they’re one of the best ones. It’s a crucial ranged weapon in Basim’s arsenal, allowing for ranged one-hit headshot kills, particularly with the right upgrades. However, you can also use Throwing Knives to interact with environment objects. Need to blow up an oil pot from afar? Throwing Knife. Need to unlock a barred door but guards are nearby? Throwing Knife. Need to temporarily blind some guards with a spice sack? Throwing Knife.

7. Smoke Bombs should be your first tool unlock

Once you get your first tool unlock for the Banu Musa brothers, you should definitely pick Smoke Bombs out of the five available tools. They're an incredibly powerful and versatile tool that acts as a good distraction, escape opportunity, and a way for getting easy assassinations. Enemies caught in Smoke Bombs can’t move, attack, or detect Basim, which means you can just walk up to them and assassinate them as though you were in total stealth, and this works even if enemies are actively fighting you.

8. Look for Gear Chests to get new weapons and armor

Assassin’s Creed Mirage locks most of its weapons, outfits, and their upgrades, within hidden Gear Chests found throughout Baghdad. When you explore any sort of restricted area, especially the fortified buildings in the main city, it’s a good idea to look out for the gold Gear Chest icon on your compass and look out for any large chests in Eagle Vision.

Due to their coveted contents, Gear Chests, usually require you to overcome some sort of puzzle to actually reach them, such as carefully carrying an oil pot to blow a hole somewhere, moving shelves around, or throwing a knife through a window to open a door.

9. Pickpocket and loot as often as possible

Pickpocketing civilians and looting chests are crucial for gathering essential resources in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Whenever you’re wandering around Baghdad or are running to your next mission, always keep an eye out for the pickpocket prompt or use eagle vision to spot pouches hanging on the belts of passersby ripe for snatching. When you’re in any sort of building, use Eagle Vision to highlight lootable chests in gold for resources or supplies.

Doing all this means you can quickly amass valuable trinkets, Dinhars, and useful Tokens. Sell trinkets to traders, then use your Dinhars to buy Steel Ingots, Leather, and Components to upgrade your weapons, armor, and tools early in the game. Meanwhile Tokens have all sorts of uses depending on their type, with Scholar Tokens being especially useful later in the game.

10. Save Scholar Tokens for the Cartographer

You can find a Cartographer in the central Round City region of Baghdad who sells maps leading to all sorts of collectibles in exchange for Scholar Tokens. If you’re keen to find some Gear Chests, or want to hunt down a few elusive Lost Books, the Cartographer can help you out. However, be aware that the Round City is a high-level area that’s hard to get into and is full of tough guards. You’ll reach it naturally in the story, but only towards the end, so be careful if you’re desperate to find the Cartographer as early as possible.



