How to find the secret armor and weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage using the Mysterious Shards

There's a secret Assassin's Creed legendary armor set, sword, and dagger you can get by finding all 10 of the Mysterious Shards around Baghdad. These Mysterious Shards are spread quite far and wide in Assassin's Creed Mirage, and you need to deposit them in a hidden temple that you likely won't just stumble across - you'll need to follow the clues that start with Basim's old pal Nehal if you want to grab them.

The Assassin's Creed Mirage secret armor and weapons are all legendary-level affairs and come with their own unique perks:

Milad's outfit : Forgotten Terror - Successful air assassinations set off a flash of lightning to disorient bystanders within a 15m radius

: Forgotten Terror - Successful air assassinations set off a flash of lightning to disorient bystanders within a 15m radius Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar sword : Blood Price - Maximum health is lowered by 50% but damage is increased by 50%

: Blood Price - Maximum health is lowered by 50% but damage is increased by 50% The Samsaama dagger: Life steal - Every fifth hit heals Basim for 10% of his health

Here's how to find the hidden secret armor and weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage:

1. Progress through the story and reunite with Nehal (Image: © Ubisoft) In order to get anywhere near the secret armor and weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage you'll need to reunite with Nehal. A mission to go find her back in Anbar will pop up after you spot her during the First Order mission where you're ordered to kill Al-Ghul. During that mission - entitled - she'll show you an unusual symbol she's been seeing since the incident in the palace. After this, you'll be able to start collecting mysterious shards, which also carry the same symbol. She also mentions an oasis which is somewhere to the north of Aqarquf Dunes. This is actually where the secret armor and weapons are located, but you'll need to do something else before we can go there and get them.

2. Gather all the mysterious shards (Image: © Ubisoft) There are 10 mysterious shards in total and they're scattered across Baghdad. Handily they're marked on the map and on your mini-map with a gold symbol. They're all in the possession of usually very well-guarded women, so it's clear from the off that they're important.

3. Head to the 'Northern Oasis' to the east of Anbar (Image: © Ubisoft) Once you've got all 10 mysterious shards, you can head to the Northern Oasis you can see here on the map. It's directly to the east of the Eagle Point in Anbar, where Nehal and Basim used to live.

4. Dive to the bottom of the oasis lake itself and head through the passageway at the bottom (Image: © Ubisoft) When you arrive, head straight into the water at the oasis itself. Down in the depths, there's a small opening that you can swim through. When you go through you'll start to see some Isu architecture that's a dead giveaway you've found something cool.

5. Use your shards to unlock the armor, sword, and dagger from behind the forcefields (Image: © Ubisoft) Inside the chamber itself, you'll see three alcoves blocked by forcefields with small pedestals in front of them. It's here you'll be able to deposit your collected mysterious shards and unlock each of the secret items - the armor set, dagger, and sword. You can see all three of the legendary items below (use the arrows to flip through the screenshots):