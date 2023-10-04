How to solve the Assassin's Creed Mirage Serpent's Nest book puzzle and find Qabiha's hidden chamber

The Assassin's Creed Mirage book puzzle is one of the surprisingly few puzzles in Basim's adventure. You'll find it as part of one of the last missions in the game - The Serpent's Nest - as you're trying to discover Qahiba's hidden chamber. It's not the easiest puzzle to decipher as it somewhat comes out of nowhere when you're reading one of Arib's poems. Suddenly Basim's asking about how the books or tomes fit into the puzzle in order to find the hidden chamber where Assassin's Creed Mirage's final assassination target is lurking.

There are four pedestals around the balcony area in this room you find during The Serpent's Nest mission on which you can place one of four books you now have in your possession - black, blue, yellow, and white.

The key to figuring out the Assassin's Creed Mirage book puzzle is firstly the poem itself, which involves key themes that correlate to the book colors.

Rage in the ocean , I'll sweeten your storms

, I'll sweeten your storms Scorch as the desert , I'll bathe in your heat

, I'll bathe in your heat Strike as the cobra , but plunge in my breast

, but plunge in my breast Soar as the dove, but alight in my nest.

The four items we've marked in bold above the key words to solving this puzzle - albeit not quite in that order. Ocean is the blue book, the desert is the yellow book, cobra is the black book, and the dove is white book.

Now it's about figuring out the order. If you go down to the level below and look back up, you'll be able to see glowing images using your Eagle Vision. They go all around the ceiling, but just look at the ones above where each pedestal is, as you can see below (use the arrows to switch between the two images).

Using the word/color associations from earlier, you'll now know that - starting from the pedestal furthest from the stairs - the order goes:

White (for dove)

Black (for cobra)

Yellow (for desert)

Blue (for ocean)

This will then cause a bookcase on the lower floor to drop down, revealing a small room behind it containing a ladder you can use to descend to where Qabiha is lurking in her hidden chamber.

