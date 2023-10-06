All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Outfits and Costumes to unlock

There are lots of Assassin’s Creed Mirage Outfits and Costumes to unlock for Basim, with Outfits providing unique abilities to enhance Basim’s assassin prowess. By my count, there are 24 Outfits and Costumes to get in Assassin's Creed Mirage, with most being unlockable in-game while others are in premium packs or require Ubisoft Connect. These range from the era-appropriate Zanj Uprising and Abbasid Knight Outfits, to the flame-spewing Fire Demon Outfit and classic Altair Costume.



Outfits are Basim’s main clothing and each one has its own perk that’ll boost Basim’s abilities, whether it’s quieter actions, or passive health regeneration. It’s important to point out that most Outfits are unlocked through Gear Chests but the contents of each chest are random. Costumes, however, are purely cosmetic and override the appearance of whatever outfit Basim is wearing while keeping its perk. Lots of these are unlocked by completing missions or gathering collectibles. Here are all the Outfits and Costumes you can get for Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, including what they do.

How to upgrade Assassin’s Creed Mirage Outfits

To upgrade outfits from Tier 1 to Tier 2, and eventually Tier 3, you need varying amounts of Steel Ingots and Leather, as well as a relevant Upgrade Schematic for your outfit (a Zanj Uprising Upgrade Schematic or Abbasid Knight Upgrade Schematic, for example). All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Outfit Upgrade Schematics are obtained randomly from Gear Chests, so find and open all the chests and you’ll get every outfit, weapon, and schematic. Leather and Steel can be looted from all sorts of chests and is often given out as a reward for completing Contracts. Here’s what you need for each upgrade tier:

Tier 1 to Tier 2: 30 Steel + 60 Leather + [Oufit] Upgrade Schematic

30 Steel + 60 Leather + [Oufit] Upgrade Schematic Tier 2 to Tier 3: 60 Steel + 120 Leather + [Oufit] Upgrade Schematic

If you’ve got all those materials for a given outfit, head to a Tailor and you can spend them to upgrade the outfit, improving the benefit offered by its perk.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Initiate of Alamut Outfit

Perk – Silent Blade: Enemies hear 50% less noise emitted by Basim during assassinations. At Tier 2, enemies hear 75% less noise. At Tier 3, enemies hear 100% less noise.

Enemies hear 50% less noise emitted by Basim during assassinations. At Tier 2, enemies hear 75% less noise. At Tier 3, enemies hear 100% less noise. Unlock by playing through the story to reach the main Baghdad city. Completing the game’s story also unlocks this outfit as a costume.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Zanj Uprising Outfit

Perk – Infamous: Reduces notoriety gained from performing illegal actions by 20%. At Tier 2, the reduction increases to 30%. At Tier 3, it increases to 40%.

Reduces notoriety gained from performing illegal actions by 20%. At Tier 2, the reduction increases to 30%. At Tier 3, it increases to 40%. Unlock by opening a hidden Gear Chest.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Hidden One Outfit

Perk – Deadly Moment: Focus Chunks fill an additional 5% when performing Stealth kills. At Tier 2, the additional Focus Chunks gains increases to 10%. At Tier 3, they increase to 15%.

Focus Chunks fill an additional 5% when performing Stealth kills. At Tier 2, the additional Focus Chunks gains increases to 10%. At Tier 3, they increase to 15%. Unlock by opening a hidden Gear Chest.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Abbasid Knight Outfit

Perk – Lick Your Wounds: Regenerate 1% Health every two seconds while unseen, up to 50% of maximum health. At Tier 2, the health regen rate increases to 2% every two seconds. At Tier 3, the rate increases to 3% every two seconds.

Regenerate 1% Health every two seconds while unseen, up to 50% of maximum health. At Tier 2, the health regen rate increases to 2% every two seconds. At Tier 3, the rate increases to 3% every two seconds. Unlock by opening a hidden Gear Chest.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Rostam Outfit

Perk – Sound of Silence: Enemies hear 50% less noise emitted while moving. At Tier 2, enemies hear 75% less noise. At Tier 3, enemies hear 100% less noise.

Enemies hear 50% less noise emitted while moving. At Tier 2, enemies hear 75% less noise. At Tier 3, enemies hear 100% less noise. Unlock by opening a hidden Gear Chest.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Milad’s Outfit

Perk – Forgotten Terror: Successful Air Assassinations set of a flash of lightning to disorient bystanders within a 15m radius.

Successful Air Assassinations set of a flash of lightning to disorient bystanders within a 15m radius. Unlock by spending five Mysterious Shards at the Northern Oasis hidden temple. Check out our separate guide on how to unlock this Assassin’s Creed Mirage secret armor.

This outfit comes fully upgraded.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Sand Outfit

Perk – Second Chance: Once during a conflict, you can survive a lethal hit and slow down time for three seconds. At Tier 2 time slows for four seconds. At Tier 3, time slows for five seconds.

Once during a conflict, you can survive a lethal hit and slow down time for three seconds. At Tier 2 time slows for four seconds. At Tier 3, time slows for five seconds. To unlock this armor, you must own the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Pack, which can be bought from the in-game store, or you might already have it if you bought the Deluxe Edition of the game. You’ll automatically get all the relevant weapons and this Sand Outfit straight into your inventory once you reach the first Hidden Ones Bureau in Baghdad.

This outfit is upgraded like normal at a Tailor, but you should already have the Upgrade Schematics in your inventory.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Jinn Outfit

Perk: Afflictions applied to enemies last 100% longer.

Afflictions applied to enemies last 100% longer. You must buy the Jinn Pack in the Animus Store for £7.99/$9.99 to get this outfit.

This outfit comes fully upgraded.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Fire Demon Outfit

Perk: Targets of successful assassinations are set on fire and the body burns away after a short delay.

Targets of successful assassinations are set on fire and the body burns away after a short delay. You must buy the Fire Demon Pack in the Animus Store £11.99/$14.99 to get this outfit.

This outfit comes fully upgraded.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Ezio Revelations Costume

Unlock old Ezio’s dark gear as a costume for Basim for 100 Units on Ubisoft Connect. Earn Units by completing challenges across various Ubisoft games to increase your account level. Once you’ve got enough, redeem the reward and it’ll instantly appear in your inventory.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Altair Costume

Unlock this classic assassin costume for Basim for 60 Units on Ubisoft Connect. As above, you get more Units by increasing your account level, then simply redeem them to unlock the in-game costume.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Old Basim Costume

Get Basim’s future assassin gear as a costume by playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla while linked with the same Ubisoft Connect Account that you’ve used to play AC Mirage. If you’ve already played AC Valhalla, you should have this costume in your inventory already.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Far East Merchant Costume

Buy this outfit from any Trader for 500 Dirhams. You can reduce the cost of it by handing Assassin’s Creed Mirage Merchant Tokens to any Trader for a store-wide discount.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage White Patient Robe

You’ll get this costume as a disguise during the Abbasiyah Bureau mission thread.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Master Assassin Costume

Get this by reaching Assassin Rank by completing all four Bureau mission threads, leading to the final investigation.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Eunuch Tunic

Unlocked as a disguise during “The Servant and the Impostor” mission.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Desert Traveler Costume

Complete the game’s story to get this costume.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Treasure Hunter Costume

Deliver all 18 pickpocketed artifacts to Dervis’ shop to unlock this costume.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Scholar Costume

Obtain this costume by delivering all six Lost Books to Al-Jahiz.

Dhahabi Costumes

These four costumes can only be purchased in the Master Assassin Pack in the Animus Store for £7.99/$9.99. The four costumes in the pack the Initiate of Alamut, Master Assassin, Roshan’s robes, and Rayhan’s robes all with black and gold recolors.



