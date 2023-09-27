On the Radar: Assassin's Creed Mirage - A deep dive into the series' return to its roots with Ubisoft Bordeaux

Welcome to On The Radar: the home for in-depth conversations around the world's biggest games on GamesRadar+. We've spent some time with Ubisoft Bordeaux to bring you this celebration of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

For the upcoming Assasin's Creed adventure, we traveled to Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio that's heading up the new project.

The game follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character we were introduced to with Assassin's Creed Valhalla who has quite a complicated narrative. But, this is his origin story, a tale of rags to riches as Basim goes from street thief to master assassin in the ranks of the Hidden Ones.



We spent some time walking the streets of Baghdad, tumbling across rooftops, and speaking to the creative minds behind this return to roots experience. The team at Ubisoft Bordeaux is incredibly passionate about taking Assassin's Creed back to its stealth-focused origins for this adventure, particularly when the last few years have seen the series moving to a larger, more player-choice-driven RPG structure with the likes of Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey alongside Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is a huge endeavor for Ubisoft Montreal. This is a studio that has spent its time creating amazing DLC like Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids and supporting on huge Ubisoft projects, but Assassin's Creed Mirage marks the first time the studio has taken charge as lead developer.

For the next week, we'll be bringing you deep dives into the team's vision - from creating the city itself, our hero Basim and the characters who help define him like his mentor Roshan, and even the now-iconic logo. Today we start with Baghdad and how momentous an achievement it has been to create, but be sure to keep this page bookmarked and return all throughout the week for more explorations of Assassin's Creed Mirage leading up to the review embargo on October 4.

Creating Baghdad

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Mirage's recreation of 9th Century Baghdad is so accurate it made a historian cry

We sat down with art director Jean-Luc Sala and other members of the Ubisoft Bordeaux team to talk about making 9th-century Baghdad, the circular city, from scratch.

The final Assassin's Creed Mirage preview

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage parkour feels like coming home, and that’s exactly what I’d hoped for

We spent three hours with Assassin's Creed Mirage ahead of the game's release, starting with some early missions before Basim joins the Hidden Ones, through to taking our first tentative steps under the hood. This was followed by a small jump in time to a narrative-drive black box mission where we were tasked with discovering the identity of someone known as The Treasurer.



Celebrating Arabic in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage isn't even out yet but it's already received praise for its Arabic depictions. Whether that's the accurate depiction of the Islamic call to prayer, which is one of the most important parts of worship for Muslims, or the Baghdad city trailer that showing off its Arabic dub. You can watch that above too.





