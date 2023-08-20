Assassin's Creed Mirage gains praise for its accurate depiction of the Islamic call to prayer

By Liv Ngan
It's one of the most important parts of worship for Muslims

The Assassin's Creed series has taken us far and wide in telling the story of the ongoing conflict between the Order of Assassins and the Knights Templar, and with such a geographical and historical scope Ubisoft also has a duty to accurately and respectfully depict the various cultures seen in the series.

Expectations are now high for Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is set in Baghdad during the 9th Century, as the game has gained attention for its inclusion of Athan, the Islamic call to prayer.

The feature was highlighted by Malek Teffaha, senior manager of project management of global diversity, inclusion, and accessibility at Ubisoft, on Twitter, after it was mentioned by creative director Stéphane Boudon in a development diary released on YouTube.

Ubisoft is receiving praise from many for choosing to include Athan, as well as its accurate depiction. Notable developer Rami Ismail states this is possibly the first time the Athan has been portrayed fully and accurately in a Western entertainment franchise, which he says is "incredibly damning" on the industry as a whole. 

Ubisoft's attention to detail and research has made players even more excited to explore the game and hear the Athan for themselves once it releases on October 5. 

Assassin's Creed Mirage is releasing a week earlier than originally planned, giving it a headstart amongst October's other big releases including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. 

