Surprise! Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming out a week early

Assassin's Creed Mirage is launching seven days earlier than its previously announced release date, Ubisoft has now confirmed.

Ubisoft has specifically announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is now due to launch on October 5. Prior to the surprise today, it had been scheduled to launch on October 12.

"Congratulations to all of our hard working teams, we're so proud of you all and can't wait to show everyone what they've been working on with an earlier launch," Ubisoft says in its announcement.

While Assassin's Creed Mirage's previous release date didn't directly overlap with any other major triple-A launch, moving the release to earlier in the month does give the game some more breathing room against big October games like Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Early word suggests that Assassin's Creed Mirage can be beaten in 20-30 hours, so you might actually have a hope of beating it before this year's flood of big games begins in earnest.

It's unusual for a game to launch ahead of a previously planned release date, but oddly enough it's already happened with one major release this year. Baldur's Gate 3 launched a full month early on PC because, well, that version was finished early and ready to go. That's a bit of a special case, though, especially given that the PS5 version was delayed by a week as part of the same announcement. The early launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage is happening for all platforms.

Check out our guide to upcoming video game release dates if you need some help keeping all this straight.