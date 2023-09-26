A new Assassin's Creed Mirage art book offers a gorgeous behind the scenes look at the game's richly-realized world

The book is available in both standard and deluxe editions

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to be an incredibly immersive new instalment of the long-running action series. In the game, players travel to 9th Century Baghdad to discover the origin story of Basim and The Brotherhood. 

From what we've seen of Mirage so far the city looks beautifully realised, rich with detail and full of mysterious characters. And thanks to a new art book publishing in April next year, readers will soon be able to pore over everything from locations to weapons at their leisure, complete with insightful commentary on the development of the game.

Published by Dark Horse Books and Ubisoft, The Art of Assassin's Creed Mirage is available in both standard hardcover and deluxe editions. Measuring 9 x 12", the hardcover retails for $49.99. The deluxe version, which costs $99.99, also includes a handsome slipcase and a gallery-quality lithograph that's just begging to be framed.

"Dark Horse is thrilled to continue our partnership with Ubisoft," said the book's editor, Ian Tucker. "Assassin's Creed Mirage is an amazing way to re-experience the iconic core Assassin's Creed gameplay, and our accompanying art book is a testament to the development team's love for their craft."

"We are proud to showcase the extraordinary work done by the Assassin's Creed Mirage art team," added the game's art director Jean-Luc Sala. "We hope fans will enjoy discovering the behind the scenes details from the creation of the game in this beautiful art book."

The Art of Assassin's Creed Mirage is available to pre-order now and will be parkouring its way into bookstores on April 9, 2024, and comic shops the following day.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is releasing a week earlier than originally planned, giving it a head start amongst October's other big releases including Marvel's Spider-Man 2Alan Wake 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. 

