Assassin's Creed Mirage ties new unlocks to the story instead of XP

Assassin's Creed Mirage won't feature any experience-based progression whatsoever.

Speaking in a new video from Ubisoft last week, Assassin's Creed Mirage creative director Stéphane Boudon delves into Basim's progression in the new game. "The story of Mirage follows Basim's evolution from apprentice to mentor, a journey that's reflected in the game's systems," Boudon explains. "There's no XP-based progression in Mirage. Instead, progression is linear and story-driven," the lead adds.

Boudon further reveals that new outfits and gear will simply be unlocked by completing missions, thus furthering your relationship with the Brotherhood. Rather than receive new gear and outfits with XP, it's the Brotherhood that'll grant Basim access to new unlockable items as he gains their trust and strengthens the bond between them.

"We have new tools that can be upgraded and customized for Basim, giving him a deadly and effective assassin toolset," game designer Alexandre Rosset further reveals. These items include a Blowdart, which can either put targets to sleep, poison them, or enrage them into attacking nearby allies, as well as a smoke bomb for quick escapes.

That Mirage is ditching Odyssey and Valhalla's RPG stylings is well told at this point, so it only makes sense that the new game is also doing away with XP-based progression. This means there won't be anything blocking you from progressing Mirage's main story at any point, so you won't have to grind outside missions or activities for XP.

Assassin's Creed Mirage launches later this year on October 12 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

