This official Assassin's Creed Mirage shirt has haptic feedback to let you feel every in-game injury

Ubisoft is making a haptic shirt that'll let you "feel all the impacts" of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The frankly wild creation was just announced this week via a press release, and it's certainly one of the more bizarre reveals of the week. The shirt itself will let the player feel all the impacts of Assassin's Creed Mirage protagonist Basim, hopefully stopping just short of dying to an arrow or blade wound.

The weird shirt is a collaboration between Ubisoft and gaming manufacturer OWO. The latter company pledges that players will be able to feel "all the impacts the avatar experiences," the avatar in question being Basim, who's described as "a cunning street thief who suffers terrible visions."

Hopefully the shirt also won't allow the player to feel any of these visions, which will no doubt be horrific in some form. The special shirt is actually compatible with any version of Assassin's Creed Mirage on any platform, and even pledges to make you feel "exclusive sensations never felt before."

We really, really need to know what those "exclusive sensations" actually are. We don't imagine there's another service out there that'll let you feel the sensation of being slashed by a sword from Baghdad, so maybe this is the origin of the "exclusive" sensation that we won't be able to feel anywhere else.

"By leveraging OWO’s ground-breaking technologies and expertise, we are able to immerse players in the world, sounds and sensations of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in an innovative and enhanced way. We can’t wait for our players to discover and enjoy the coming-of-age story of Basim with the power of OWO," says Fabian Salomon, lead producer on Assassin's Creed Mirage.

As long as OWO's invention doesn't end up killing or maiming anyone, we say bring on the "exclusive sensations." Assassin's Creed Mirage launches later this year on October 12 across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

