Assassin's Creed Mirage drops a new trailer showing off its Arabic dub

Gamescom 2023 yielded a new trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage which walks us through Baghdad with the full Arabic voiceover previously promised by Ubisoft.

Our newest assassin, Basim, returns to Baghdad after years away to find it beset by tyrants and dark-world puppet masters known as the Order of the Ancients. "Much of my childhood was spent on these streets," Basim says nostalgically. "I always enjoyed this place. Nehal and I used to sneak into the House of Wisdom. Fond memories, now soured. My heart aches for them. And here I am. A Hidden One poised to return the light to the city's darkest corners. I stay my blade from the flesh of the innocent. Not from the Order of the Ancients!"

Basim looks and sounds fantastic here, and Ubisoft's recreation of Baghdad appears vibrant and authentic. Assassin's Creed Mirage just recently garnered praise for its accurate depiction of the Islamic call to prayer , one of the most important parts of worship for Muslims, and its authentic Arabic voiceover also meshes perfectly with its setting and cast.

"If you're watching [Gamescom ONL] you may have noticed that the [Assassin's Creed Mirage] trailer was aired live in Arabic dubbing!" celebrated Malek Teffaha, senior manager of diversity, inclusion, and accessibility at Ubisoft. "I believe it's a first at a global conference like this. Eyad Nassar does an incredible job bringing Basim to life in Arabic. I was shaking and so emotional watching this. Holding back screams and tears. So so so proud of the kickass effort going into this game ... authenticity turned to 100!"