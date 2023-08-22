Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 live coverage

Gamescom Opening Night Live is happening today! It's August 22, which means we're just about to role into Gamescom 2023, which is happening over in Cologne, Germany. To kick things off, Geoff Keighley is hosting his annual Opening Night Live or ONL event, which starts at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM BST/ 8PM CEST. There's also a pre-show that starts half an hour before that too.

All the events (Image credit: Photo: Koelnmesse / gamescom) All that's going on can be found in our Gamescom 2023 schedule

After ONL, Gamescom 2023 itself starts properly. You can check our schedule for everything that's happening this week, and follow our Gamescom 2023 coverage as it happens too.

There are quite a few events other than ONL happening this week, including our very own Future Games Show Gamescom showcase tomorrow at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM BST/ 8PM CEST. There's also a Cyberpunk stream, Destiny event, and other streams that we'll be keeping you abreast of here.

You can follow this Gamescom live blog all week, as we'll be bringing you news, updates, and previews both here from the home team and from our crew on the ground in Cologne.