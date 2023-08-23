Diablo 4 Season 2 exorcises one of the game’s most tedious grinds

Blizzard has confirmed that all of your Diablo 4 Renown rewards are carrying over to Season of Blood, when completed on any prior character beyond the Altars of Lilith and Map Discovery, to the great relief of many.

As part of the Diablo 4 Season 2 reveal, Blizzard delved into some of the quality-of-life changes being made to ease players' frustrations with the game since it launched earlier this year.

A large part of those frustrations has been the Renown system. Completing objectives and open-world activities to get experience points that go towards things like potion charges, skill points, and more hasn't sat too well with players. However, having to do that all again at the start of each new season is far from many players' idea of fun.

The good news, then, is that Renown rewards are largely yours to keep once unlocked with a normal or seasonal character, even if you stumble into a new season down the road.

Alongside reworked Renown rewards, you're getting more efficient inventory management for Gems and "changes to the functionality of status effects such as Vulnerable, Overpower, Critical Strike Damage, and also Elemental Resistances."

As for the new content Season of Blood offers, you're getting a new, vampire-stuffed questline, vampiric powers, and five more endgame bosses that can be used to target specific unique and uber-unique items.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood launches later this year on October 17 across all platforms.

