Diablo 4 Season 2 launches in October with 5 new endgame bosses

We got our first look at Diablo 4 Season 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it looks like an undead apocalypse is upon us.

Season 2 is officially called Season of Blood, and it's set to launch on October 17 - just in time for spooky season. The update promises "five new and returning endgame bosses, updates to renown rewards, updates to gem and stash storage, and updates to resistance and status effects."

The new questline will see you become a daywalker in the grand Blade tradition. You'll gain a set of vampiric powers while you go off to hunt other vampires. You'll also be meeting a vampire hunter named Erys, who's voiced by Gemma Chan.

While the new content is cool, it's probably the quality-of-life features that are going to be most interesting to the often beleaguered Diablo 4 community. In a blog post, the devs confirm that gems no longer take up inventory space, renown rewards will now carry over to future seasonal characters, and there will be a major overhaul for status effects.

The five "new and returning" bosses, meanwhile, are intended to provide "additional endgame challenges" and a "better target" for you to farm uniques and uber uniques from. The devs have previously said that a loot filter is on the way, and this blog mentions that the stash can be searched and filtered as of the Season 2 update.

The devs say that more details on Season of Blood will arrive closer to the actual launch of the season in October.

