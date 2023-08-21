One of Diablo 4's most-requested features is on the way

Diablo 4 is getting a loot filter, at some point.

As Icy-Veins reports, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson has been asked on Twitter whether the development team at Blizzard had any plans for a loot filter in Diablo 4. Fergusson says that the feature is very much on Blizzard's radar, but who the hell knows when they'll eventually get around to implementing it in the huge game.

Definitely part of our backlogAugust 16, 2023 See more

A loot filter has basically been on the lips of the Diablo 4 community as one of the most-requested features since the game launched in June. If you're on the hunt for an item with a particular ability or statistic, there's no way to filter out the desired trait from the hundreds - or thousands, even - of loot items Diablo 4 players earn pretty much every day.

You can probably imagine how painful that gets for endgame players in Diablo 4. Repeatedly grinding out the likes of Nightmare Dungeons for one item or buff in particular, and then sifting through all the useless items you don't really want is a pain, but at least it's something Blizzard is well aware that its player base wants.

Elsewhere last week, a Diablo 4 lead busted an admittedly sensible community loot theory. Players have long suspected that items in your inventory influence the items you find and accrue as loot, but apparently, this just isn't the case. It's actually a really reasonable theory, and we can even see why Blizzard would include it in such a loot-oriented game.

Diablo 5 won't spend a decade in development, according to Blizzard's president at least, who reckons a theoretical next game would have a much smoother time in development than Diablo 4.