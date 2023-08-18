Diablo 4 dev busts one of the community’s more sensible loot theories

Blizzard has dashed the Diablo 4's community's latest theory - even though it's one of their more sensible ones to boot.

The latest theory originated in Asia before making its west to American and European servers. The idea is that the amount of items you have in your stash influences the drop rate of newer goods. Not just a random guess, the player behind the observation has receipts to back up their claim.

One post sharing those findings read: "He has done different methods of testing, power levelled new characters to 60s, started solo from there and recorded the items drops – most of the better items dropped near the start of levelling despite the clear speed being much slower at lower levels, and after he transferred all his items to his other alts, those items started dropping again for that character.

"Other players in that forum also claimed similar experience – have multiple better items dropped at low levels with slower clear speed, in lower level maps. Once they got more than a number of legendary or high rares, the drop rate started unbelievably dropping, only to suddenly bounced back every time they emptied that character and the stashes."

A good theory with ample evidence, but Blizzard is having none of it. As Icy Veins reports, after the Reddit post got enough buzz, Diablo global community development director Adam Fletcher showed up to pour cold water over all of it.

"This isn't true," he says. "Drop rates are not affected by items you have in your stash or inventory."

Crushing, though I doubt it'll keep the community down for long. Since Diablo 4 launched earlier this year, we've seen players gather to hunt for a cow level that Blizzard insists doesn't exist, and spread the word that following rats in a dungeon will lead to loot. Diablo 4 players truly are forging their own path.

