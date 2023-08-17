This is the 30 billion gold crossbow that got Diablo 4 trading suspended

Diablo 4's trading was suspended earlier this week, and it looks as though the culprit responsible is a crossbow worth 30 billion gold.

When Blizzard disabled Diablo 4's in-game trading earlier this week, it was in reaction to players spending an eye-watering amount of money on trading items. The developer was swift to disable in-game trading due to the devastating impact these figures could have on the in-game economy, and Blizzard only re-enabled trading after stamping out a gold duplication exploit.

Now, players think they've found the item that was responsible for getting trading temporarily suspended. According to the video below, a crossbow called the Lord Ballista was put up for sale on a Discord channel earlier this week, and given that the crossbow was apparently only 1% off a triple max roll, players were immediately bidding outrageous sums for the weapon.

Bidding started at 150 million of Diablo 4's in-game gold, and only skyrocketed from there, with bids of 180 and 200 million quickly being thrown out. A Discord user appropriately named "Poor guy" offered to pay 20 billion, and then a staggering 30 billion, for the item like it was loose change. However, they'd need three characters to trade the gold, since Diablo 4 characters are capped at carrying 9,999,999,999 gold individually.

Poor guy and two friends apparently rocked up with a cool 30 billion in cash money, and the deal was done. This mammoth deal, the likes of which we've never seen in Diablo 4 to date, was what ultimately grabbed Blizzard's attention earlier this week, and forced the developer to disable in-game trading for fear of the in-game economy being utterly wrecked by such astronomical sums.

It's a relief that Diablo 4's trading is once again open for business, and the duplication exploit is just the latest exploit that Blizzard has had to stamp out very quickly. It feels like there's exploits like these popping up basically every other week in Blizzard's game, unfortunately, which only means more work for the developers at the studio.

