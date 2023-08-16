Diablo 4 player trading re-enabled as Blizzard stamps out gold duplication exploit

Player trading has already been re-enabled in Diablo 4, roughly one day after it was disabled “until further notice” due to a gold duplication exploit.

Blizzard just issued the statement on the game’s dedicated forums, saying, “We have re-enabled trade in Diablo IV this evening after a backend fix to address the exploit.”

Diablo 4 players initially sensed that something was up when others were bidding eye-watering amounts of gold on items – more so, naturally, than anyone should realistically be pocketing. Enough noise was made to draw the attention of Blizzard, who swiftly stepped in to ensure the in-game economy didn’t go right to hell.

Alongside suspending player trading, suspensions were handed out to those who profited from the gold duplication exploit. Don’t worry if you might have unwittingly traded with someone who has used the exploit, though, as Blizzard has confirmed it doesn’t intend to punish anyone for unknowingly taking duped gold.

“We’ve suspended player trading in Diablo IV until further notice due to a gold and item duplication exploit,” the developer said at the time. “We are working on a fix to amend this issue and will update you once we’ve reinstated the ability to trade.

“Once that is done, we will continue to monitor this activity to ensure a healthy playing experience for all. As always, any account that engages in gold and item duplication exploits will be actioned in accordance with our End User License Agreement.”

The gold duplication exploit follows another naughty bug that some players abused recently. That one involved players unplugging their internet to swipe seasonal items and return them to their non-seasonal characters. That’s also a no-no, and many players also got flattened by the banhammer as a result.

Diablo 4 players are still finding ways to take down Uber Lilith as quickly as possible, a more noble pursuit.