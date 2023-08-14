Diablo 4 players are still finding ways to take down Uber Lilith as quickly as possible

Diablo 4 players have produced what could be the fastest Uber Lilith kill to date.

The Uber version of the climactic story boss in Diablo 4 is no pushover, and that's before she was omitted from a wave of nerfs that saw the health of bosses paired back. That didn't matter one bit to the Diablo 4 player just below though, who, as first reported by Icy-Veins, has managed to obliterate Uber Lilith in just 47 seconds.

And yes, it was a Necromancer using the "bone spear" build, in case you were wondering. The build revolving around the ability has become a sort of go-to build for many endgame Necromancers over the past two months, and it's still paying off big time even after all the post-launch patches.

This is 12 seconds faster than the previously reported record for killing Uber Lilith. One player (who wasn't actually playing a Necromancer, but a Sorcerer), managed to down both versions of Uber Lilith in precisely 59 seconds, which is why it was so noteworthy back in June.

We've already seen a Necromancer using bone spears post a staggering time for slaying Uber Lilith. Back in July, the Necromancer took just two hits to dissolve Uber Lilith in right around one minute and 19 seconds, which despite the two hits, wasn't quite enough to beat out the record.

It's been right around a month since Blizzard first teased a new Uber boss for Diablo 4. The developer teased that this boss would be coming in Diablo 4 Season 1, and we're now a few weeks removed from the start of the debut season, and the new Uber boss is nowhere to be seen. Considering the state of things, we'd say Diablo 4 players could probably do with a new Uber boss.

Check out our rundown of the Diablo 4 1.1.12 patch notes for a full look at how the latest update has changed the game.