Diablo 4 player somehow solos the game's hardest boss in under a minute

A Diablo 4 player has achieved what feels like the impossible, slaying Uber Lilith in under a minute.

That's 59 seconds, to be precise. The staggering feat which yes, was pulled off using Diablo 4's Sorcerer class, can be seen just below, in which the player in question tears through both stages of the Uber Lilith fight in 59 seconds total, and that's including the break between Lilith's two phases.

In reality, the fight against both phases of Lilith probably lasts for under 30 seconds if we're talking about the pure boss stages of the video above. The player couldn't look more chill if they tried - to Lilith it was one of the most painstaking days imaginable, to this player it was just a Tuesday.

According to experts in the comments section, the Sorcerer isn't even using the infamous "conjuration" bug, so this run could've been a lot shorter if they'd been willing to manipulate the game a little bit. Then again, folk probably would've called the feat into question if they had.

What is going on is massive stagger damage to Uber Lilith via ice-based damage. When the boss is staggered, the user actually switches in a new staff to deal even more damage to her, taking down Uber Lilith both times while she's still stuck in this initial stagger phase.

We're honestly in awe of this feat, against what could well be one of the hardest bosses in all of Diablo 4. Keep on trucking, Diablo 4 Sorcerers, this player should inspire anyone to get through the hordes of hell.

