A new Diablo 4 Uber boss is apparently on the way

Diablo 4 Season 1 is introducing a new Uber boss to the mayhem.

Speaking to GameSpot, Diablo 4 quest designer Madeleine James casually mentions that the game is getting a new Uber boss at some point.

"Looking back at Diablo 3 seasons, we did so much so I hope players will be pleasantly surprised with how much new content they're getting with new powers, uniques, and the new storyline," James says. "And we're adding a new Uber Boss that will help make endgame content fresh."

This makes it sound like Diablo 4 will be debuting a brand new Uber boss with Season 1. Right now, we've got purely Uber Lilith as the only supreme boss with the 'Uber' title in the game, but Blizzard hasn't said anything else about the possibility of a new Uber boss in the debut season.

This immediately raises the prospect of which boss could be getting an Uber-ized version of themselves. One possibility is Varshan the Consumed, who you can see in all his dark glory just below, originally announced by Blizzard as a major fight yet to come in Season 1.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

It's a little hard to theorize who else could be getting an Uber version of themselves as a boss fight, since Varshan is the only Season 1 boss we know of so far. On the other hand, there's always the chance Blizzard could create an Uber version of a boss that already exists in Diablo 4's base game.

Diablo 4 Season 1 kicks off later this week on July 20 across all platforms and regions. The debut season's patch notes are already 6,600 words long, if you want a rough idea of just how hefty the new season is going to be.

