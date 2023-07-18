The Season 1 Diablo 4 patch notes are already at 6,600 words

Diablo 4 Season 1's patch notes are weighing in at a whopping 6,600 words.

There's just two days to go until Season of the Malignant is unleashed upon Diablo 4 players around the world on Thursday, July 20. Diablo 4 global community development director Adam Fletcher has an update for players ahead of the launch: the Season 1 patch notes are coming in hot at 6,600 words.

The notes are being localized. We have players globally so we tend to wait until they are localized fully. It’s 6600 words so it’s quite a lot.July 17, 2023 See more

That's a hell of a lot of words you've got there, Blizzard developers. Past Diablo 4 patch notes haven't exactly been drawn out and wordy, but then again, these are the Season 1 patch notes we're talking about, where classes will be rebalanced with buffs and nerfs, and brand new story quests are introduced.

You don't see that sort of content rolling into Diablo 4 every week, in all fairness. The thought of localizing 6,600 words of patch notes into multiple languages around the world is probably enough to give producers out there heart palpitations, so spare a thought for Diablo 4's producers and localizers as we head towards Season 1.

Thankfully, we already know a little about what'll be featured in these extensive patch notes. Diablo 4's new season will reduce the level requirement for certain items, namely the Ancestral and Sacred endgame items, so that your alt characters can equip them at a lower level. That'll be a really nice bonus for those dedicated players who are running more than one character at once.

Keep in mind that Diablo 4 players can get a free Battle Pass if they purchased either the digital deluxe or ultimate editions of Blizzard's new game. You don't even have to use that freebie with Season 1 as well - you can keep it hanging around until whenever you want.

