Diablo 4 digital deluxe and ultimate editions get one Premium Battle Pass for free

Diablo 4 developer Blizzard has clarified who can get their hands on the Premium Battle Pass for free.

On June 17, Adam Fletcher, Diablo 4's community manager, took to Twitter to clear up any confusion about the upcoming Diablo 4 battle pass . "People that purchased [Diablo 4] Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game receive one Premium Battle Pass unlock," Fletcher explains, "you will be able to activate it via the Battle Pass menu after you start a seasonal character."

Further clarifying the situation, Fletcher also revealed that those who fall into that category can claim the premium battle pass for season 1 - which is set to go live the same day as the battle pass on July 20 - or can keep hold of it for a future season. Diablo 4 players also took this as an opportunity to ask further questions about the upcoming battle pass.

People that that purchased #DiabloIV Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game receive one Premium Battle Pass unlock. You will be able to activate it via the Battle Pass menu after you start a seasonal character. Can be claimed for S1 or a future season.July 17, 2023 See more

As revealed in the replies to Fletcher's tweet, if you purchased multiple deluxe editions of Diablo 4 (eg: one for console and one for PC) you'll actually get two Premium Battle Pass unlocks which could be used in both season 1 and a future season later down the line. Fletcher also revealed in a reply to someone else's tweet that the release times for season 1 will be revealed "in the coming days," so keep an eye out for that.

Don't worry if you didn't purchase one of these versions of the game though, as you can still get your hands on the Premium Battle Pass - it'll just cost you 1,000 Platinum ($9.99 / £8.39). There's also the Accelerated Battle Pass - which Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition players will already have access to - which can also be purchased for 2,800 Platinum ($24.99/£20.99).