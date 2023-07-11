Diablo 4 still isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass, Blizzard reaffirms

Diablo 4 still isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass, Blizzard has reaffirmed.

Earlier this year before Diablo 4 even had its first beta phase, Blizzard completely shut down the idea of the new game coming to Xbox Game Pass. Now, the developer has once again been forced to step in and quash speculation that Diablo 4 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass for the second time.

Earlier this week, a Brazilian payment app apparently sprung up with a picture of Diablo 4 associated with an Xbox Game Pass banner. That's admittedly a pretty spotty bit of evidence in the first place, but now Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has stepped in to confidently stated "this is not happening."

This is not happening.July 11, 2023 See more

That's pretty much the most confident denial you can get. Considering Diablo 4 is an absolute tentpole release for a massive company like Blizzard, it makes very little sense for the developer to forgo the $70 price tag and put the new game on a subscription service, even if said service does undoubtedly reach millions of people around the world. We'll be paying full price for Diablo 4 for the foreseeable future.

Diablo 4 Season 1 kicks off later this month on July 20, and Season of the Malignant is the name of the debut seasonal event. Blizzard's already said we can expect several new Gems to help with builds that are utterly broken and busted, as well as new in-game rewards to obtain and story-centric quests to undertake which are entirely separate from the main campaign.

