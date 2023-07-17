Diablo 4 will cap Sacred and Ancestral item level requirements from Season 1

Diablo 4 Season 1 will be introducing level requirement caps for certain items.

As Diablo 4 associate game director Joe Piepiora revealed in an interview with German outlet GameStar, Season 1 will be capping the required level for specific items. Sacred items will be capped at level 60, while Ancestral items will have a level requirement cap of 80.

This is a little bit confusing at first. What Piepiora's getting at here is that you'll basically never find a Sacred item with a level requirement of higher than 60, or an Ancestral item that demands your character be higher than level 80 in order to wield.

It might seem like a bit of a silly feature at first, but it's quietly great news. Once you hit level 100 with a Rogue for example, you'll only typically find level 100 items, meaning that your level 60 Barbarian alt can't obtain and wield any Barbarian-specific items you find while playing your Rogue.

The new change means if your Rogue finds a Sacred Barbarian item, your level 60 Barbarian will finally be able to wield it, because it'll be capped at a level requirement of 60. This means it'll be easier to obtain endgame-level gear for your side characters in Diablo 4.

We're now just a few days from Diablo 4's debut season kicking off, as it'll be launching around the world later this week on July 20. With this news, we're already guaranteed a great new introduction, on top of new story missions and an entire Battle Pass to level up and complete.

