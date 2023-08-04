No, Diablo 4's hardest boss isn't among those getting a health buff

Lilith won't be getting a buff to her health in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0.

Diablo 4's next patch lands on August 8, and it brings with it a buff to certain boss's health. There was some confusion as to whether both the story and Uber versions of Lilith would also see a health increase alongside the rest of the bosses, but Diablo 4 global community development director Adam Fletcher stepped in to reveal that they won't.

Story and Uber Lilith are not.August 3, 2023 See more

This will be really, really good news for those who're grinding out Uber Lilith on repeat. The story version of Lilith generally tends to not be seen as an impossible challenge by the Diablo 4 player base, but the Uber version of the boss can be a really tough slog, depending on what sort of character build you're rocking with.

We say that, though, but we've seen a Diablo 4 player kill Uber Lilith in under a minute, so who knows if the unchanged health for Uber Lilith will even matter for some players. Oh, and yes, that Diablo 4 player was a Sorcerer, in case you were wondering.

What's actually happening to the rest of the bosses, though, is that any boss over level 60 is seeing a health buff. Boss characters at 60 and below remain unchanged, but level 80 bosses will get 50% more health, level 100 bosses will have 100% more health, level 120 bosses will be granted 120% more health, and (you guessed it!) level 150 bosses will have a 150% buff to their health.

Additionally in the new patch, bosses that are level 35 and above will now have a 100% chance of dropping a Legendary item. Considering you don't need to have ploughed half your life into reaching level 35 in Diablo 4, a guaranteed Legendary drop at a relatively low level should come as really good news to players.

If you want a guaranteed Legendary Aspect though, you'll want to head over to our Diablo 4 Halls of the Damned location guide.