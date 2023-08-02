Diablo 4 1.1.1 patch notes deliver buffs with no catch, and for once everyone's actually pretty happy

Blizzard has released the full patch notes for Diablo 4 version 1.1.1., and unlike the last update it's pretty much all good news for every class - particularly Sorcerers and Barbarians.

The developers teased the changes in a recent campfire livestream, but the full patch notes list each and every buff, as well as changes to dungeons and season items, in complete detail.

As promised, both the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes have received the most substantial buffs. Barbarians will gain more Fury from attacks and everything from basic moves to passives, Legendaries, and Uniques have been tuned to deal more damage or generally be more effective.

Just a few highlights from the laundry list of Sorcerer buffs include +2 mana generation for Flickering Fire Bolt, 50% increase in Fireball radius, and a 5% damage increase for every time Chain Lightning bounces. There are also a ton of buffs to Sorcerer passives, Legendaries, and Uniques.

Like I mentioned earlier, every class is being buffed in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1., arriving on August 8, but the aforementioned classes are the focus. As we previously covered, monster density in Nightmare dungeons and Helltides is being increased, boss monsters after level 35 are guaranteed to drop a Legendary, and the same goes for Treasure Goblins starting at level 15 (the level 6-14 drop rate has also been increased.) Likewise, Blizzard says Legion Events will be "more rewarding" and will guarantee a Legendary drop starting at level 35.

All in all, 1.1.1. seems like a good patch on paper, and it's undoubtedly the most well-received by the community since Diablo 4 season 1 launched a couple of weeks ago. Here are just a few highlights from fans who, for once, are actually enjoying the changes for the most part:

"SOMEONE TELL ME WHAT TO BE ANGRY ABOUT" - SlimMini10

"Thank fuck!" - JackSpyder

"Yay, now I'll actually be able to run barber. Can't now cause my mate is poison rogue." - Ocir-

"Overall Great improvement with latest Diablo 4 patch notes in right direction" - Diablo 4 News

"W." - Syn3rgyy

As both a Diablo 4 player and a journalist often covering Diablo 4 news, it's a breath of fresh air to see this particular community express some optimism about the future of the game. There's no telling how the actual patch will be received once it goes live, but for now let's just enjoy this pleasant respite from all of the negativity, no matter how fleeting.

In other news from Sanctuary, it turns out one of Diablo 4's most annoying slogs might just be a bug.