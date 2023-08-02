One of Diablo 4's most annoying slogs might just be a bug

Diablo 4's developers are "looking into" respawn locations in certain dungeons.

As first reported earlier this week by Icy-Veins, a Diablo 4 player took to Twitter to complain about the distance between a respawn point and a final boss in the World Tier 3 Capstone Dungeon. The player argued that the distance between the respawn point and the climactic boss fight was a little unfair on the player. As it happens, Diablo 4 associate game director Joseph Piepiora agrees.

This is something we’ve seen reported for a number of dungeons. We’re looking into it!July 30, 2023 See more

Apparently, it's not just this dungeon falling afoul of player complaints in Diablo 4. Piepiora acknowledges that a "number of dungeons" have been reported as having strange respawn points that make the player run a lengthy distance back to the final boss in the dungeon, with no shortcut or any trick letting them get there faster.

In other Diablo 4-shaped news, players have discovered a character exploit that lets them get their older Eternal characters into the seasonal realms. By unplugging your ethernet cable while playing an Eternal character alongside a seasonal teammate, you can transport your older character into the newer realm, letting you drop high-end gear for your seasonal character to acquire.

Rest assured that Blizzard will probably be patching this exploit out shortly. We can only imagine it's up there on the developer's 'to-do' list alongside the dungeon respawn fixes.

Diablo 4's Caged Heart of the Barber is sucking up damage from other players, leading to many players thinking they're being robbed of their DPS stats.