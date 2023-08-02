Diablo 4 players are using the oldest trick in the book to snag ill-gotten seasonal gear: unplugging their internet

Diablo 4 players are seemingly able to switch between seasonal and "Eternal" characters, something that shouldn't be possible.

When Diablo 4 Season 1 launched last month, players could create a new seasonal character to progress through the game all over again, unlocking brand new stuff like Battle Pass items in the process. Their original characters, dubbed "Eternal" characters, were meant to be left behind as relics of the base game, unable to access the new seasonal content.

But there's an exploit that lets players bridge the gap between the Eternal and Seasonal realms. As reported by PC Gamer, players have discovered that if you log into your Eternal character and team up with a seasonal player and then disconnect your ethernet cable, you'll then transfer your Eternal character to the seasonal realm when you reconnect.

This means that your Eternal character can drop gear for your seasonal character to pick up, hastening their journey through the game's debut season. The Eternal characters can reportedly pick up seasonal items for use back in their own realm, but apparently certain seasonal items like Malignant Hearts won't work with Eternal characters.

We probably don't need to point out that, since this is an exploit, Blizzard could come down hard on players who take advantage of it, potentially even with a suspension or ban. Blizzard is likely aware of the exploit and probably working very quickly to patch up the method to ensure players can't use it again.

