This Diablo 4 Necromancer one-shot the game's hardest boss not once, but twice

Diablo 4's fearsome Uber Lilith boss has been one-shotted, twice.

If that doesn't make sense initially, it's because there are technically two stages to the Uber Lilith boss fight in Diablo 4. As seen below, Struth Gaming has managed to obliterate both phases of the supremely powerful boss with one hit each, making this technically a one-hit-kill to the boss, twice.

And yes, surprisingly literally no one, it was a Necromancer utilizing Blood Orbs that achieved this feat. You can watch the full fight just above, although we could probably get away with calling this a straight-up "massacre" rather than a fair fight between the two competitors.

Contrary to popular belief, though, this isn't the fastest Uber Lilith kill in Diablo 4's history so far. That crown belongs to a player who killed both phases of Uber Lilith in just 59 seconds, meaning they're beating out Struth Gaming by right around 20 seconds, even though they use more attacks and abilities.

Although the player who beat Uber Lilith faster is a Sorcerer, they weren't using the infamous "conjuration" exploit at the time, meaning their feat is still just as valid as what we're seeing here today. The previous player tore though Uber Lilith with ice-based stagger damage, before actually switching to another staff to deal even more damage to the boss.

It's all very, very painstaking stuff, both for Uber Lilith and the two players. We wouldn't be surprised if the Blood Orb Necromancer build is in line for a nerf later this month during the opening Season of the Malignant, as Blizzard has already said it intends to nerf builds that are simply doing too much damage with a single hit.

You can check out our Diablo 4 Season 1 guide for more information on the coming storm of content.