Diablo 4's billion-damage Druid and Barbarian builds are not long for this world, Blizzard decrees

Diablo 4's ridiculously broken builds will be nerfed, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Over the past week or so, Diablo 4 players have really stepped up their game with exploiting Druid and Barbarian builds for wild attack damage. We've seen figures in the realms of two billion damage in a single hit without any exploits, but then we've also seen 35 undecillion damage from one player who copped to just breaking their Barbarian build completely.

Now, Blizzard is unsurprisingly looking to fix these busted builds "This behavior is unintentional," a Blizzard rep said in a statement to PC Gamer. "The team is looking at changing it in the near future in order to improve the balance," the spokesperson continued in what has to be one of the least surprising statements ever.

Considering we literally couldn't fit the 35 undecillion damage figure in a headline earlier this week, it's no shock that Blizzard wants to nerf these builds sooner rather than later. Just when the developer nerfs the builds is the question - Diablo 4 Season 1 starts next week on July 20, which is perhaps too soon to expect a nerf for all these various exploits.

In a new interview with Forbes though, Diablo 4 game director Joe Shely seemed to hint at nerfs coming during Season of the Malignant. "We have to nerf some things some times, we can't buff all other things," Shely said while mentioning plans for the debut season, seemingly confirming that mid-season patches would be changing from being chiefly buffs, as we've seen in the past.

This is bad news for those breaking apart Diablo 4's characters, but we imagine pretty much everyone else will be indifferent to Blizzard's planned nerfs. Blizzard has said it's only bringing down the hammer on the "unintentional" builds, so we shouldn't have to worry about our personal favorite builds being affected.

You can read our Diablo 4 Battle Pass guide for a look ahead at how the new feature works when Season of the Malignant launches.