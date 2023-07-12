Diablo 4 players are creating Barbarian builds that do too much crit damage for this headline to handle

A Diablo 4 Barbarian has produced a damage figure that's so high we couldn't fit it in a headline.

The grand total of said damage is, get ready for it... 35,248,198,783,801,730, 000,000,000,000,000,000,000. As reported by Icy-Veins, that's 35 'undecillion' damage, complete with a total of 36 zeroes. We're not even sure how "undecillion" is pronounced because we've literally never heard of a figure this high until now.

The perpetrator of this unreasonable damage figure is Rob2628 on YouTube, who's put together what he's dubbed the "Rend Bleed Barbarian" build. It all comes down to three key Aspects: the Skullbreaker's Aspect, the Aspect of Berserker Ripping, and the Aspect of Anemia, combined with Concussion passive damage for stuns.

Rob2628 isn't hiding the fact that this Diablo 4 Barbarian build is utterly broken, and will very likely get torn apart by Blizzard in future patches. The YouTuber even notes that the Aspect of Berserker Ripping was disabled in Diablo 4 previously due to it being so broken, and then re-enabled a few days later after it was "fixed" - only it wasn't fixed at all.

This new undecillion damage figure puts the current record of two billion damage in one hit to shame. That figure was put up using entirely legitimate means, though, whereas Rob2628 is using a Barbarian build that's just about one of the most broken things we've ever seen in Diablo 4 since it launched last month. It's not really a fair competition, but the YouTuber is exploiting the system in good faith.

Diablo 4 Season 1 launches next week on July 20, and you can bet Blizzard will have fixed lined up when the season launches for this sort of nonsense.