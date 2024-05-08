Lego flowers make the perfect quirky Mother’s Day gift and they’re at their lowest ever price right now

Ah, the age-old tradition of giving your mom flowers on Mother’s Day. It’s a classic for a reason. I mean, even if you’re not a mother, who wouldn’t love a pretty bunch of blossoms or a regal bouquet of roses? But despite your best efforts to keep these flowers fresh, they won’t last forever. While your mom may marvel at her gift for a week or so, it’s pretty much destined for the compost heap. Why not instead opt for Lego flowers? Thatway you can deliver her a present that has all the same beauty with a whole lot longer life span.

What’s more, Lego flowers are particularly perfect for moms who love arts and crafts or construction. The end-product may be beautiful but the process of building them is just as valuable as these botanically inspired builds are among some of the best Lego sets.

The only issue is Lego flowers will set you back a little more than their natural counterparts. Thankfully, you can take advantage of sales of up to 35% off Lego flowers and plants right now, making this unique Mother’s Day gift idea a lot easier on your wallet.

Lego Cherry Blossoms | $14.99 $9.59 at Amazon

Save $5 - If you’ve always wanted to visit Japan during cherry blossom season, you’ll adore this Lego Cherry Blossoms set. Thankfully, it’s a whole lot cheaper than flights to Kyoto, even before receiving a 35% discount. Buy it if:

✅ You want a Mother’s Day gift under $10

✅ You want to bulk up an existing Lego bouquet Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a full bouquet

❌ You’re not a fan of spring flora Price match:

💲$14.99 at Lego

💲$9.59 at Walmart

Lego Icons Tiny Plants | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - These nine Lego plants may be tiny but they can make a big impact in your space when displayed separately or together. This set is yet another nature-themed pick seeing its lowest price ever. Buy it if:

✅ You love the look of tropical flora like cacti

✅ You’re short on space Don't buy it if:

❌ You don’t like the look of potted plants

❌ You want a larger display piece Price match:

💲$49.99 at Lego

💲$49.95 at Walmart

Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This pretty set features species like lavender and poppy, bringing back memories of hedgerow walks and hand picking wildflowers as a child – so cute! It being at its lowest-ever price since release is pretty nifty too. Buy it if:

✅ You want something colorful with lots of variety

✅ You love nature



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don’t have a vase

❌ You’d prefer to put together your own bouquet Price match:

💲$59.99 at Lego

💲$47.99 at Walmart

Should you buy Lego flowers?

There are plenty of other rival construction toy brands that aim to create products like Lego and many of these also produce buildable artificial flowers. However, it’s usually worth picking up the original instead of imitators. Not only will you likely notice a difference in quality and compatibility with other sets, but knock-off Lego flowers are not that much cheaper than the official versions, especially when you factor in great deals like the ones we’re seeing at the moment.

Of course, Lego flowers aren’t just great for Mother’s Day gifts. They also make great options for anniversaries, birthdays, or just as a little treat for yourself. So, whether you’re hoping to mark a special occasion or just want to add some seasonal color to your living space, these savings make for a great excuse to pick up some Lego flowers.